Chicago Prosecutor Open To Investigation Into Smollett Case

(AP) – Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says she’s open to an outside investigation into her office’s decision to drop all charges against Jussie Smollett.

In a Friday night op-ed for the Chicago Tribune , Foxx says a review about prosecutors’ decision to dismiss all 16 felony counts against the “Empire” actor would help maintain the “community’s trust.” The dismissal drew an immediate rebuke from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Smollett was accused of faking a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in January.

While Foxx says Tuesday’s decision does not exonerate Smollett, she indicated that some of the evidence “made securing a conviction against Smollett uncertain.”

Police maintain that Smollett staged the attack to promote his career, and Chicago officials have ordered him to pay more than $130,000 to cover the cost of the investigation.