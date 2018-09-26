Children’s Hospital Surgeon-In-Chief Retiring

OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois has announced Surgeon-in-Chief Dr. Richard Pearl is retiring.

Pearl’s retirement, effective Oct. 1, will follow 20 years of service to the children’s hospital.

Pearl is also Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Director of Pediatric Trauma and Director of the Pediatric Surgery Center.

Pearl will continue in his part-time role as the Director of Surgical Simulation at Jump Simulation.

During is tenure at OSF, Pearl is credited with establishment of the Jump Trading Simulation and Education Center, construction of the OSF Children’s Hospital building, participation in the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program and opening pediatric general surgery satellite clinics throughout northern, central and southern Illinois.

With Pearl’s retirement, Dr. Charles Aprahamian will assume responsibilities as surgeon-in-chief for the Department of Pediatric Surgery.

