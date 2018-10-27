Chillicothe Fire Victim Identified

The victim of a house fire in Chillicothe has been identified.

Nicklaus Waechter, 34, was found unresponsive and not breathing inside the home at 15718 Regency Park Place. Chillicothe firefighters had been dispatched to the scene around 12:32 a.m. Saturday on a report of a fire with a resident inside.

After failed resuscitative efforts, Waechter was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 a.m.

The Peoria County coroner says an autopsy revealed Waechter of died of smoke inhalation. No other contributing injuries were discovered. It is not known if anyone else was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the coroner’s office.

Peoria Heights and Princeville Fire Departments helped Chillicothe fire fighters in extingushing the blaze and with recovery efforts.