Chillicothe Man Sues Over Alleged Excessive Force

A Chillicothe man files suit over excessive force.

54-year-old Thomas Nibbelin alleges in a federal lawsuit, filed Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Peoria, that an Illinois Secretary of State Police officer used excessive force when arresting him last summer and then lied about it.

Nibbelin claims he suffered a broken arm and a traumatic brain injury. His attorney, Andrew Stroth of Chicago, says that surveillance video from a Peoria facility clearly shows his client was grabbed and taken down by Officer Jack Baskett last August, while trying to renew his driver’s license.

Nibbelin is seeking unspecified monetary damages for his injuries.

The nine-page lawsuit claims malicious prosecution, unreasonable detention and excessive force by the officer.

Nibbelin was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass. A jury acquitted him in March of resisting arrest.