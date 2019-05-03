Chillicothe Man Sues Over Excessive Force

A Chillicothe man has filed a federal lawsuit over excessive force.

54-year-old Thomas Nibbelin alleges in the suit, filed Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Peoria, that an Illinois Secretary of State Police officer used excessive force when arresting him last summer and then lied about it.

Nibbelin claims he suffered a broken arm and a traumatic brain injury. His attorney, Andrew Stroth of Chicago, told the Journal Star that surveillance video from a Peoria facility shows his client was grabbed and taken down by Officer Jack Baskett last August, while trying to renew his driver’s license.

“As the video clearly shows, Officer Baskett used excessive and unreasonable force against Thomas Nibbelin. As a result of these actions, Thomas suffered a broken arm and traumatic brain injury. To make matters worse, Officer Baskett, and Illinois Secretary of State Police (officer), filed a false police report and lied about the incident. Mr. Nibbelin wants the officer held liable for his unjustified actions and will pursue monetary damages for his injuries,” the attorney said in an emailed statement to the Journal Star.

The suit seeks unspecified damages. The nine-page document also claims for malicious prosecution, unreasonable detention and excessive force.

In a criminal case that followed the incident, Nibbelin was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass. A jury acquitted Nibbelin in March of resisting but found him guilty of the criminal trespass charge.

1470 and 100.3 WMBD has reached out to Attorney Andrew Stroth. He was unavailable for comment.