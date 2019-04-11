Chillicothe Police Announce Camera Reimbursement Program

Helping Chillicothe Police solve crime.

Beginning May 1st, residents and business owners can apply to be part of the City’s new Community Camera Partnership Reimbursement Program.

Chillicothe Police Chief Scott Mettille says the program shares the cost of the purchase and installation of new outdoor surveillance cameras.

“Come into the police department and pick up an application, or you can go to our website chillicothepd.org, and we already have notices out on our Facebook page on how to get that information,” Mattille said.

Chillicothe Police have budgeted $5,000 to help pay for the cameras. Property owners can receive a maximum of $200 for up to two properties subject to prior approval of the application. The properties must be located within the corporate boundaries of Chillicothe.

“If we have a residential burglary, or vehicle burglary, or any type of crime, or any type of situation that arising that we’re called on, basically, we can go back into the database that we’ve created,” Mettille said.

Mattille says all applications must be approved, paid receipts for cameras must be dated after the date of the application, and inspection by the police department must be completed to be eligible for reimbursement.

Mettille says the camera reimbursement program has been implemented to help build on Chillicothe’s Community Camera Partnership that is already in place.

