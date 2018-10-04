The Chillicothe Police Department will begin using body cameras Oct 5.

Police Chief Scott Mettille says the department was able to obtain a $8,950 grant from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board to cover the cost of the cameras.

“It’s enabled us to get a body camera for each and every officer,” Mattille said.

The Chillicothe Police Department is also implementing a Community Partnership Camera Program Friday that will encourage residents and businesses to register locations and capabilities of their outdoor security camera systems with the department.

“So, what we’re trying to do is get the community involved, and get us involved with the community. And, have this information ahead of time, instead of waiting for a crime to happen, and then going knocking on doors to see if they have cameras,” Mettille said.

Mettille says outdoor security camera footage will help officers more easily collect video evidence and follow up on leads.

To register for Chillicothe’s Community Partnership Camera Program, click HERE.

The post Chillicothe Police Implementing Body Cameras appeared first on 1470 WMBD.