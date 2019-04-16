Chillicothe’s Wonderful Wally Discharged From Hospital

(From 25 News)–After 100 days of living in hospitals, Chillicothe’s #WonderfulWally is finally discharged.

16-month-old Wally Bastian was born with Barth Syndrome and needed a heart transplant to live. After 41 days on the waiting list, Wally had a successful surgery in late February. However, his recovery was not easy. His mom, Kelsey, shared to his Facebook followers his on-going fight against infections.

It’s now been 47 days since his transplant and Kelsey says because he is maintaining weight, he’s discharged to live with mom and dad at the Ronald McDonald House.

If he continues to be a strong fighter, Wally could come back to the heart of Illinois in four to six weeks.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Notre Dame Cathedral Fire ‘Completely Out’ Notre Dame Cathedral Recently Visited By Chillicothe Family Paris Fire Chief: Structure Of Notre Dame Cathedral Has Been Saved 400 Firefighters At The Scene Of Notre Dame Fire Paris Fire Chief Unclear If Firefighters Can Stop The Blaze From Spreading Vatican Responds To Notre Dame Cathedral Fire In Paris
Comments