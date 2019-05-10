China Hoping U.S. Will Meet It Halfway On Trade

(AP) – A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman says Beijing is hoping the Trump administration will meet China “halfway” in their dispute over trade.

The spokesman, Geng Shuang, spoke just hours after the U.S. raised tariffs Friday on $200 billion in imports from China to 25-percent from 10-percent. China said it would take unspecified countermeasures.

At a routine briefing in Beijing, Geng said that sound and stable relations were in the best interest of both countries and the international community.

He said, “We hope the U.S. and Chinese side can work together to jointly build a bilateral relationship of coordination, cooperation and stability. In this regard we hope that the U.S. will meet us halfway.”