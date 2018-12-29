Christmas Day Shooting Suspect Makes Court Appearance

Bond is set at $300,000 for the suspect in a Christmas morning shooting in Peoria.

Brian Keller, 35, of Peoria appeared in Peoria County Court Friday on charges of aggravated battery and unlawful use of weapons. He is due in court again Jan. 24, but a grand jury indictment would likely change that court date.

Keller is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man early Christmas morning in the 800 block of West Wiswall Street.

The unidentified victim was found several blocks away in the 2700 block of West Marquette. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. His condition is not known.

The Journal Star reports prosecutors said in court Keller allegedly shot the victim while the two men were talking. The shooting allegedly occurred while the men were looking to buy marijuana after two women they were with left to buy alcohol.

Keller faces up to 30 years in prison if he is convicted.