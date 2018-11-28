Christmas Spirit Doesn’t Come Cheap

Close-up of Santa?s hands with stacks of dollar banknotes

Today on The Morning Mix—Here’s something to think about: The average American will end up spending $100,000 on Christmas in their lifetime. That’s based on over $1,500 per year for 60 years on things like gifts, decorations, food, and parties.

Here’s the breakdown:

  1. $235 a year on decorations and stuff for the home
  2. $301 on food
  3. $375 on gifts
  4. $645 on hosting parties, dinners, and fixing up your home before guests arrive

We think a lot of these numbers are low. Of course, how  much you spend could vary, especially if you have to travel.

Do YOU spend more or less every year on Christmas?

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

CJ Will Be Live at Lippmann’s Furniture & Interiors Christmas Open House This Saturday! Vacationer Hangs on For Dear Life in Hang Glider Mishap Have You Ever Thought About Charging Your Family to Attend Christmas Dinner at Your House? Congrats to the UnityPoint Health Emergency Department! Today is the Loneliest Day of the Year, It’s Good to Argue In Front of the Kids, and Just How Much is Santa’s House and Workshop Worth? Watch Vikings Grandpa Go All Rambo on a Young Packers Fan
Comments