Christmas Spirit Doesn’t Come Cheap

Today on The Morning Mix—Here’s something to think about: The average American will end up spending $100,000 on Christmas in their lifetime. That’s based on over $1,500 per year for 60 years on things like gifts, decorations, food, and parties.

Here’s the breakdown:

$235 a year on decorations and stuff for the home $301 on food $375 on gifts $645 on hosting parties, dinners, and fixing up your home before guests arrive

We think a lot of these numbers are low. Of course, how much you spend could vary, especially if you have to travel.

Do YOU spend more or less every year on Christmas?