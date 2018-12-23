Christmas Tree Recycling Available

When Christmas is said and done for the year, where do you take those real trees?

Real cut Christmas trees can be recycled and used for mulch. The mulched trees can be used for playgrounds, yards, and beautification projects.

Christmas tree drop off begins December 26 and will run until January 13 at any of these locations in Tazewell County:

Armington – Across the street from Village Hall

Creve Coeur – Village Hall, 101 N Thorncrest

East Peoria – ICC East Campus, by truck driver training area

Hopedale – Behind Village Hall

Mackinaw – 605 S. Orchard (Behind Recycle Bins)

Minier – By recycling bin at Park & Pennsylvania

Morton – Freedom Hall, 349 W Birchwood St

Tremont – Leaf pile, adjacent to Tremont City Park

Washington – Park District Office, 815 Lincoln

Pekin residents – City crews will pick up trees at curb during first two weeks of January.

Before dropping off trees, make sure all ornaments, lights, and tinsel are removed from the tree.