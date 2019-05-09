Cirque Du Soleil Hits The Ice In Peoria

The well known circus show Cirque Du Soleil, takes on the ice in the show Cirque Du Soleil Crystal.

The show follows a character named Crystal, who is a little different and looking for her purpose.

Hjoridis Lee, a performer in the show, tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that she has been skating since she was 7-years-old.

“I was a competitive skater from Canada. But, then I decided I wanted to turn professional,” Lee said. “Which means that we transfer from competitions to shows”.

Lee said when you transfer from competitions to shows, it becomes more artistic, and also creative.

Elements from the original production are mixed together on ice, including flying above the stage.

“I have never worked for a circus before, so my mind had to be more open in certain ways. And it’s been great,” Lee said.

Lee said the show coming to ice was like trying to blend two different worlds together.

“So, you’re trying to merge these two different worlds, and fortunately Cirque Du Soleil was up for the challenge. I think they created something very exciting,” Lee said.

The show will run at the Peoria Civic Center through Sunday.