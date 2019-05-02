City And Citizens Along The River Prepare For Flooding

April showers brought large amounts of rain this spring. And, now the Illinois River levels will reach over 27 feet.

Sandbagging along the Peoria Riverfront has begun in preparations for the water reaching the street, especially at the end of Liberty Street according to City of Peoria Engineer, Bill Lewis.

“Once it gets to a certain level, it’s going to over-top the walls that are down there now and start to move into the street,” Lewis said.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

Lewis said there will be water on Water Street by this weekend.

“It won’t affect a lot of Water Street, but the water will be out in the roadway,” Lewis said.

Lewis says to “never drive or walk into water covered roadways if you’re not positive what is there”.

Up the river, residents of North River Beach Dr. in Rome, also agree to never drive into flooded roadways.

Barbara Hoffman says if there is a sign that the road is closed, then the road is closed.

“Of course it is a natural source of curiosity. But please, please, please, when it says road closed I don’t care where you are, believe it and obey it,” Hoffman said.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

Hoffman has lived on River Beach Dr. for almost 22 years, and her neighbor Cheryl Tucker, has lived there for 28 years.

“We’ve lived through it,” Hoffman said.

Tucker said sometimes the sea wall along the road is a false sense of security, because with rising waters, it can disappear.

“We prepare by getting the cars out of the garage and put them behind the garage,” Tucker said. “So we can access in and out along side the railroad tracks”.

After the river reaches 23 feet, Tucker says she can not use her driveway.

To prepare for a condition such as a flood, Hoffman says pay attention to the predictions, and Tucker recommends keeping a flood journal.

“Talk to your neighbors, and talk to people who have been through it,” Hoffman said.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

After living in the area for over 20 years, both women have learned what the river will look like at different stages.

“We know what happens at a given height pretty well,” Hoffman said.

As of Thursday, the river is expected to crest at 27.5 feet by Sunday evening.

More info on tracking the flood levels can be found HERE.