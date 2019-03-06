City Approves Temporary Recycling Change

Peoria City Council Tuesday night approved an interim plan that would bring recycling pickups back to the city’s alleys once a month.

The Journal Star reports the temporary plan affects roughly 2,400 households. The rest of the city will continue with recycling pick ups every two weeks.

City Council scrapped three options: reverting back to monthly alley pickups permanently, paying an additional $210,000 to PDC, or reducing parts of PDC’s contracted service to maintain alleys pick ups every two weeks.

A motion from At Large Councilman Zach Oyler will allow for an analysis of the financial impact of alley service and trash carts made by July 1.

“That’s when we can make a fiscally prudent decision on whether to stay at once a month in the alley,” said Oyler. The motion passed by a 6-4 margin. Voting no were Chuck Grayeb, Beth Jensen, Beth Akeson and Denis Cyr.