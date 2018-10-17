City Council Looking Into Water Co. Buyout

(From 25 News)–Peoria city council met Tuesday night, and the water buyout was on the agenda once again. Should the city spend a big chunk of change to buy the water company in order to potentially make money later on?

25 News took a closer look at the history of the buyout and what has happened since the original agreement. Illinois American Water and the City of Peoria have had an agreement since 1889. Part of that agreement is that the city has the option to buyout the water company every five years.

A serious pursuit to buyout the water company has not been explored since 1998. Karen Cotton, spokesperson for Illinois American Water, says “It is very similar to the agreement offered by PAAG, back in the 1998 to 2005 effort. There’s just no good reason to spend that kind of money. Money that the city of Peoria doesn’t have when there’s other priorities that the city could be focused on.”

In that 1998 effort, the Peoria Area Advancement Group (PAAG) loaned the city $1 million to conduct a feasibility study with a buyout in mind. But, in 2005 the city council voted 6-5 against a buyout. The valuation that resulted from the study largely funded by PAAG determined it would cost the city $220 million to buyout the water company.

PAAG then sued the city of Peoria for their $1 million investment. The Illinois Court of Appeals ruled in May 2017 the city must pay back the loan plus interest. The total amount owed is around $2.1 million.

Now, the CEO Council is offering $400,000 toward a new feasibility study.

Patrick Urich, Peoria City Manager, says if the council votes to explore a buyout the process could take years. “First the council has to decide, as a body, do they want to take the money from the water company, or from the CEO Council. And then, the second piece is then do you want to um, purchase the water company and start this process of the valuation process,” says Urich.

An agreement was presented between the city and CEO Council at the Tuesday night’s meeting. A vote will be taken on October 30.

