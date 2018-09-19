City Council Meets In Special Session To Discuss Budget Woes

(From 25 News)–The Peoria City council held a special meeting at the Riverfront Museum Tuesday to help get the 2019 budget back on track.

The council discussed three main topics including how the city can replenish reserves in the general fund, options for pension funding, and expense adjustments to close the deficit.

“There are two things I have heard loud and clear. One, in the past 30 months, we’ve raised fines, fees and taxes to a level that can not be easily gone above,” said Peoria Council Member Sid Ruckriegel. “And number two, that enough is enough.”

The last quarterly report showed a 6 million deficit for fiscal year 2019.

Some council members have said that the city has relied too much on sales tax, but those revenue streams are drying up, and the city cash inflow is not meeting rising expenses like mounting legal fees, salaries and pension obligations.

