City Of Peoria Facing Combined Sewer Overflow Fine

(From 25 News) – With layoffs and reduced hours for city departments, now this: Peoria could be fined hundreds of thousands of dollars by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The issue is the ongoing spat over raw sewage which flows into the Illinois River during heavy rains.

The price tag for failing to get the combined sewer overflow problem under control could be around $800,000, as first reported Wednesday by The Community Word. But the back and forth with federal regulators continues.

City Manager Patrick Urich told 25 News the city has two meetings scheduled next week with the EPA.

Urich says that while that figure of $800,000 has been mentioned, he believes that if Peoria is fined, the final amount probably would not be any higher, and could even be lower than that.

Further, Urich said that the city could choose an environmental project worth $800,000, rather than just writing the EPA a big check.

While discussions have dragged on for years, Urich said he is “cautiously optimistic” that Peoria and the EPA will have an agreement by the end of this year.

25 News also reached out to the U.S. EPA’s regional spokeswoman for comment.

