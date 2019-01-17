City Of Peoria Provides Snow Fighter Update

From City of Peoria Public Works:

For the past couple of days we have been addressing the streets that we have been receiving complaints on. There is another system coming our way this evening in the overnight hours through tomorrow morning. The forecast is telling us it may be up to an inch of snow and some freezing rain.

This next piece of information is what we would hope that everyone will communicate and share with everybody that you may be talking to or come in contact with.We are expecting a gap between the next two systems coming our way between tonight and on Saturday. During the break in snow fall, the City of Peoria Snow Fighters will be going back into the residential streets plowing, curbing and treating with salt where necessary. This will be a city wide process. However, there may be some snow pack that our plows will not be able to remove that has adhered to the pavement.

As we have been responding to the calls for the snow fluff that has been occurring, we will continue to push what fluffs up until the next system of precipitation arrives late Friday night into Saturday. During the next phases of our process, we ask everyone to be patient as we will get to every residential street before the Friday night Saturday storm begins. Be safe and travel with caution.