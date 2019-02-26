City Primary Election Attendance Slow

The City of Peoria is conducting its primary election for at-large City Council members.

Fifteen names are on the ballot, while 14 candidates are eligible. Roberta English, whose name appears on the bottom of the ballot, withdrew from the race too late to get her name removed.

Visits to a few polls by 1470 and 100.3 WMBD Tuesday afternoon showed the numbers of voters appear to be behind past turnouts.

Coordinating Election Judge Arlene Coleman was stationed at the Proctor Recreation Center on S. DuSable Street. Coleman continued to encourage people to vote.

“We are here to serve you, and we’d love to see you,” Coleman said.

At Saint Paul Baptist Church on W. Forrest Hill, Election Judge Karen Boyer also said this years attendance numbers have been down. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Boyer said 153 people had stopped in to vote at the church. Last year, “we had over 900 people come”.

Boyer is optimistic that more people will stop in after working hours, but says that today is like a usual voting day.

The polls close at 7 p.m.

Election results be heard on 1470 and 100.3 WMBD and on our website.