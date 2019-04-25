CityLink Celebrates National Get On Board Day

Raising awareness to public transportation.

That was purpose behind a rally at CityLink’s downtown Peoria transit center.

Thursday was National Get On Board Day, sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association. The day was designed to encourage people to support public transportation.

It’s estimated CityLink’s ridership is three million people annually.

“Our continued loyalty to riding CityLink is what keeps our doors open,” said CityLink Board Chairman Art Bell.

CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs said the buses were vital to area residents during the cold, snowy winter months.

“On those cold days that everybody shut down we still ran because he had 1,500 rides,” Roelfs said. “So people were still using public transit.”

Democratic State Sen. Dave Koehler says he is going to be an advocate for public transportation when discussion begin toward a capital bill.

“In 2009 I remember the discussion, I was there, and we said we’re not going to wait another ten years before we do this. And that’s what we’ve done,” Koehler said. “Public transportation is the lifeblood of any community.”

Roelfs announced CityLink will soon begin a remodeling project on the downtown Peoria transit center and a new bus maintenance facility.