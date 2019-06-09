CityLink Completes Transit Study

CityLink over the past few months teamed up with Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates to survey riders on how the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District can improve.

Emily Watson, CityLink Director of Marketing, said suggestions will be presented in open house meetings this week.

“We’re at the point where the consultants that we are working with have come up with some different suggestions they have for some changes that we can make down the road,” Watson said.

For the survey, passengers were asked questions such as what routes they take, what times, and general information on the passengers that use CityLink services.

CityLink drivers were also a part of the survey.

“They’re the ones on the front lines doing the job on a day-to-day basis,” Watson said. “They know what works and doesn’t work”.

The suggestions presented by the consultants will be based over a span of five years, so passengers will not see changes right away.

“It takes a lot of logistical planning behind the scenes in order for us to make any changes,” Watson said.

Passengers are welcome to attend the meetings to learn about the suggested changes, as well as put in input on what they think.

“We need that feedback in order to know what works, what doesn’t work, and where we can make those improvements,” Watson said. “We want them to be honest”.

The open house schedule is as follows:

Tues., June 11, from 6-9:30 a.m., CityLink Transit Center, 407 S.W. Adams St., Peoria

Tues., June 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Tues., June 11, 2-5:30 p.m., CityLink Transit Center, 407 S.W. Adams St., Peoria

Wed., June 12, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria

Wed., June 12, 1-3 p.m., Peoria Public Library – Main Library, 107 N.E. Monroe St., Peoria

Wed., June 12, 5-7:00 p.m., Peoria Public Library – Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave., Peoria