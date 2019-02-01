CityLink Implementing Signed Bus Stop System

Starting Sunday Feb. 3, CityLink will only pick-up and drop-off passengers at marked bus locations in Peoria, Peoria Heights, and West Peoria.

The effort is to improve passenger safety and reduce the number of times buses will have to merge in and out of traffic. Bus operators will not stop at every street corner or pick up passengers who flag them down.

“This will give the passengers more structure as far as knowing where exactly to catch the bus. We’re overall trying to improve the safety for our passengers and also our drivers,” said Emily Watson, CityLink Director of Marketing & Public Relations.

The bus stops are marked with CityLink sign, bench, or shelter, and and each stop is approximately 1,320 feet apart.

This new implemented system will make way for future GPS technology that CityLink hopes to begin using soon.