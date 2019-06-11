CityLink Seeking Customer Feedback

CityLink passengers have the opportunity to provide feedback on how the Greater Peoria Mass Transit District can improve.

CityLink teamed up with Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates to find ways the service can improve, with “CityLink On The Move.”

A series of open houses will be held Tuesday and Wednesday.

Consultant James Gamez said they have come up with several suggestions.

“Some of the things we’ve heard so far that people would like to see is more frequent service, more weekend service, later bus service, and better bus stops, meaning more shelters,” Gamez said.

The ideas presented are preliminary, and will change based on the feedback they receive.

With passengers saying the want more frequent bus service, Gamez suggested the busier routes run every half hour compared to every hour.

“And then also, we are suggesting more frequent service at night,” Gamez said.

Another suggestion passengers would like is running routes on Sundays that do not normally run.

“Also, looking at reinvesting from areas where people really aren’t using the bus service, to areas that we know it’s much more needed. Whether it’s in residential areas and neighborhoods or going to some big destinations such as shopping centers,” Gamez said.

Gamez said he believes people like the opportunity.

“I think people have really enjoyed the exercise of how CityLink should invest in better bus service over the next several years,” Gamez said.

Passengers still have the opportunity to meet with the consultants and provide feedback.

Times and locations for the Tuesday/Wednesday open houses:

Tues., June 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St., Pekin.

Tues., June 11, 2-5:30 p.m., CityLink Transit Center, 407 S.W. Adams St., Peoria.

Wed., June 12, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria.

Wed., June 12, 1-3 p.m., Peoria Public Library – Main Library, 107 N.E. Monroe St., Peoria.

Wed., June 12, 5-7:00 p.m., Peoria Public Library – Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave., Peoria