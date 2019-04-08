Civic Center Announces Broadway Series Lineup

Ameren Illinois and the Peoria Civic Center will be bringing five award-winning shows to town as part of the 2019-2020 Ameren Illinois Broadway Series.

Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan this season’s shows kicks off with “The Sponge Bob Musical” October 29-30.

Edgar says “Sponge Bob” will be followed by the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

“We’re bringing back ‘Jersey Boys’, which was a huge hit for us. With two nights in November,” Edgar said. “Jersey Boys” will play November 19-20.

The core lineup of this season’s Ameren Illinois Broadway Series also includes “Waitress,” featuring music written by Grammy award winner Sarah Bareilles, the return of “Blue Man Group.” and “Beautiful,” the Carol King musical.

Two additional shows will wrap up the 2019-2020 Broadway Series at the Civic Center in the fall and winter.

“We were lucky enough to get the Queen Broadway musical ‘We Will Rock You’, which will happen in September,” Edgar said.

Broadway fans can see “We Will Rock You” on September 19. And, the season ends in December with the addition of the Peoria Ballet’s “Nutcracker” December 14-15.

Season ticket renewals for current holders are available starting April 8, and are due May 6. New season tickets will go on sale May 1.

For more information on becoming a season ticket Holder, click HERE.