Clean Freaks Are VERY Happy Freaks!

woman cleaning house at the same time in different places while one is supervising progress

Happy Friday! Randy & Steph have some good news for cleaning fanatics—The next time you’re cleaning your toilet, take a second to appreciate how HAPPY it’s making you.

A new survey found a direct correlation between how clean you are and how happy you are. And super-clean people are MUCH more likely to be happy in general.

62% of clean freaks said they’re happy with their life. That’s compared to 39% of “moderately clean” people, and just 30% of people who described themselves as messy.

67% of super-clean people also like their job, compared to 38% of messy people. 70% vs. 40% are happy with their love life. 76% vs. 42% said their relationship with their family is good. And 53% vs. 26% are happy with the level of sleep they get.

Messy people are also almost twice as likely to be stressed out in general. Only 22% said their stress level is okay, compared to 41% of clean freaks.

And here’s one more bonus stat: The study also looked at the top things we’re most likely to SPILL. And coffee is #1. The top five are: Coffee . . . soft drinks . . . wine . . . oil, butter, or grease . . . and ice cream.

(Carbona)

