Coach Wardle Talks NCAA Prep For The Braves

The Bradley Braves are gearing up for Michigan State.

The Braves Men’s Basketball team is the 15th seed in the East Region. Michigan State is the 2nd seed going into NCAA Tournament play in Des Moines, Iowa Thursday.

Bradley Head Coach Brian Wardle tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that consistency is key for the Braves going into the tournament.

“I think we had a great week of practice last week. We scrimmaged some. We got up and down. We stayed at live game speed in everything we did just because of the long layoff. And, that was the advice that I got from coaches that have done it (played in the NCAA Tournament),” Wardle said.

Wardle says that his team is well aware how smart and disciplined the Spartans are.

“I think (Tom) Izzo is a tremendous coach. I’ve always had a ton of respect for him. I’ve modeled a lot of my program after what he does. But, his guys buy into the roles. They’re stars in their roles. They stay in their lane. And, that’s why they’re consistent every year,” Wardle said.

Going into the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Wardle has told the team to enjoy it.

“But, we are going to play to win. We’re going in there to lay some up, and crack somebody. There’s no doubt about that. This is not a guarantee. We feel that we are four or five games better than our record,” Wardle said.

Wardle says the Braves are out to prove that they have been somewhat overlooked this season.

Thursday’s tip off between the Bradley Braves and the Michigan State Spartans is at 1:45 p.m.

The Braves Plus Show will be live Thursday from the official Bradley Watch Party at Bullpen Bar and Grill beginning at 12:36 p.m. on 1470 and 100.3 WMBD.