(AP) – The National Weather Service says more than 5.4 million people live in areas now under hurricane warnings or watches on the U.S. East Coast.

Another 4 million people are under a tropical storm watch.

Assorted bad weather advisories stretched from Florida to Maine on Tuesday evening.

Those facing the most serious threat are in the Carolinas, as Category 4 Hurricane Florence barrels toward the coast, with an expected landfall Friday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday, that a hurricane warning had been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from north of the North Carolina-Virginia border to Cape Charles Light, Virginia, and for the Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort.

The post Coastal Areas Bracing For Hurricane Florence appeared first on 1470 WMBD.