Cold Weather Car Care

The latest winter storm is ushering gusting winds and much colder temperatures as Old Man Winter has taken a foothold into Central Illinois.

That means everyone will depend more than ever on their vehicle.

Besides food, water and blankets in the trunk, Brett Beachler of Beachler Automotive Care in Peoria says make sure you can start your vehicle with something called a Jump Pack.

“It fits underneath my seat. You can jump start a car with it, you can charge your cellphone with it,” Beachler said.

Beachler says a new battery can last three to five years, but no one can tell you when your battery will die.

What happens if you have to make that unexpected tire change in the teeth of the wind and cold?

“We suggest putting an blanket in the trunk, also a small rug in the trunk,” Beachler said, “so if you do get a flat tire you’re not getting yourself sloppy and messy when you’re changing the spare tire. And gloves, always have a pair of gloves with you because when you’re handling wet, sloppy tires it’s not fun to have your hands and fingers exposed to the elements.”

Stopping is not easy when the road is snow or ice covered. Beachler says most vehicles now are front-wheel drive.

“If you come to a stop and you start to get slightly out of control, place your car in neutral. Because you take the transmission drag off of the front wheels which allows for the vehicle to control,” Beachler said.

Beachler also says make sure other drivers can see you. Keep your headlights clear and clean.

“A lot of times you see salt residue get on the headlights and it becomes almost like an impairment of light being able to escape from those headlight assemblies,” Beachler said. “When I do it is when I get gas. Just take the squeegee and clean the headlights. Best thing to do.”

Also, making sure you can see where you’re going takes more than getting snow off your windshield.

“I always encourage folks to clean off their wiper blades with a wet, cotton towel with a tiny bit of soft scrub in a gentle wave. That will get the salt residue off your wipers and help them perform better.”

Beachler knows there’s a tendency to let the car “warm up” before you venture out.

“I know a lot of people like to start the car and let it sit there and idle. But, actually cars perform better if you start them. That’s a better way and it’s a better thing to do to the engine than warming it up. It does burn a lot of fuel to have the car sit there and idle for many minutes at a time.”