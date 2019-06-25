Collins: Chance Of Severe Weather Tonight

Strong to severe storms could move into the Peoria area Tuesday evening.

25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says, “The best chance for severe weather will be along and west of the Illinois River. A line of storm clusters will reach metro Peoria between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m.”

Collins says isolated tornadoes are a possibility along with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

“There is good news. We shut off the rain faucet the rest of the week and into the weekend. Although, it’ll be warm and humid with highs in the upper eighties,” Collins said.

