Collins: High Winds, Severe Storms A Possibility

There is a chance of severe weather for the Peoria metro area through Thursday night.

News partner 25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says a line of thunderstorms will move quickly through the Illinois River Valley between 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

“Damaging winds will be the main threat, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out,” Collins said.

Collins said non-thunderstorm wind gusts will be around 45 miles per hour through Thursday night.

“Behind the front, much cooler air with lows in the 30’s and highs around 50 can be expected Friday and Saturday,” Collins said.

A wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Thursday for Peoria, Tazewell, Wooford, Knox and Stark Counties.

