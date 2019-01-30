Collins: Polar Vortex Will Start Moving Out Thursday

A near-record low for the Peoria area.

Chuck Collins, Chief Meteorologist with news partner 25 News, says a low of -20 at 6 a.m. Wednesday, with wind chills near -42, is the coldest that Peoria has been in 20 years. And, the cold snap is not over quite yet.

“More of the same tonight (Wednesday). Although, the winds will die down a bit, and wind chills won’t be as fierce. It will be an actual temperature of -20 or -21 tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) morning,” Collins said.

He tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the polar vortex is on its way out.

“We’ll be maybe near 50 on the weekend or into next week with rain. So, we’re gonna go from -20 to 50 in the next few days,” Collins said.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hopedale/Minier Police Open Warming Centers Due To Power Outages Hopedale/Minier Police Open Warming Center Due To Power Outages Lawmakers Hopeful Of Agreement That Would Prevent Shutdown Officer Injured, Suspect In Custody, After Alleged Robbery, Crashes Cold Exposure Death Reported Bring Your Animals Inside
Comments