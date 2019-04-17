Collins: Possibility Of Severe Storms Overnight

There is a chance of heavy rain and storms in the Peoria area Wednesday night into Thursday.

25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says, “Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area after midnight and some of the storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threats. The tornado risk is low.”

Collins says the area could also see a lot of thunder and lightning and locally heavy rain.

“So, mom and dad, if you have pets and kids who don’t like thunder, you may have company in bed with you tonight,” Collins said.