There is potential for more severe weather to move into the Peoria area Friday afternoon.

25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says clusters of showers and possible severe thunderstorms will move through central Illinois between 5-7 p.m.

Collins adds, “Large hail and damaging winds along with heavy rain and flash flooding are the primary concerns, although isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially northwest of the Illinois River from Galesburg to Lacon.”