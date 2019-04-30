Collins: Severe Weather, Flooding A Possibility

There is a chance of strong storms, possibly severe weather and flash flooding throughout the next few days.

News partner News 25 Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says,”Central Illinois will see clusters of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday along a stalled out frontal boundary.”

Collins says there is a chance of severe thunderstorms at various times Tuesday with large hail and damaging winds the primary concerns.

Collins adds,”Thunderstorms will produce another couple of inches of rain which will promote flash flooding. And, the Illinois River at Peoria could go above the 18 foot flood stage by the weekend.”

As of 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Illinois River at Peoria stood at 15.5 feet. The river is expected to reach 19.3 feet by early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.