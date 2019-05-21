Collins: Storms Could Lead To Flash Flooding

Severe weather and flash flooding are possible for the Peoria area through late Tuesday night.

25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says a line of thunderstorms will move through the area between 8-11 p.m.

“Locally heavy rain and flash flooding are the main concerns. Brief tornado touch downs are possible in Western Illinois. This is a tightly wound system. So, we’ll have to deal with wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour through Wednesday, which will be sunny and dry,” Collins said.

Large hail and damaging winds could accompany storms Tuesday night.

There is a daily chance of rain Thursday through Memorial Day.

