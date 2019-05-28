Collins: Stormy Pattern Not Over Yet

Severe weather remains a possibility late Tuesday night as a stormy pattern shows no sign of letting up across central Illinois.

25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says a wave of engery along a stalled out frontal boundary will produce another round of potentially severe storms after 10 p.m. Tuesday into the early morning hours Wednesday.

“Damaging winds and large haikl are the primary threats, but isolated tornadoes are a possibility along with heavy rain. Wednesday will be mostly dry, but more potentially strong storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. And, after a break on Friday, we have storm chances on the weekend,” Collins said.

Collins says a dome of summer-like heat over the southeastern part of the United States is creating a blocking pattern which allows fronts to remain stationary over the middle part of the country.

“It looks like that pattern will stay put for the next couple of weeks,” Collins said.

The story weather is impacting spring planting across central Illinois.

“Wet soil is still keeping farmers out of the field. About 25-percent of the state’s corn crop is planted, compared to the average of 89-percent by this time. About 10-percent of the soybeans are in the ground, compared to 51-percent,” Collins said.

Collins says Peoria has seen over 15 inches of rain since March 1, and we could break into the top ten wettest springs before the end of the month.