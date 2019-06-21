Collins: Weekend Storms Could Be Strong To Severe

There appear to be chances of severe weather through the weekend.

25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says the first wave of thunderstorms will begin late Friday morning and carry into the early afternoon hours.

“Storms will move into western Illinois around 11 a.m., then the Illinois River Valley over the noon hour. Damaging winds and locally heavy rain are the primary concerns,” Collins said.

Collins says the Peoria area will get a break from the storms late Friday afternoon, but another cluster of storms will move through late Friday night and Saturday morning.

“Storm chances will continue Sunday and Monday before the pattern starts drying out Tuesday,” Collins said.

