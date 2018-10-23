Concerts Bring In Millions For Peoria

Riverfront concerts in Peoria brought in an estimated $5.1 million in economic revenue to the area in 2018, according to a release from Inked Entertainment LLC.

The figures were tallied by the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The total amount included money spent on food, retail sales, gas, accommodations and entertainment spent outside the concert events.

The 10 concerts included the Spring Fling, Tailgate N’ Tallboys, and River City Soul Fest, selling over 40,000 tickets. Officials say over 30 states were represented at the concerts over the summer, with an increasing percentage of ‘out-of-towners’ coming to the Peoria area to enjoy the festivities.

2018 headliners and support included: Stone Sour, Stone Temple Pilots, Sevendust, Chase Rice, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Charlie Daniels, Cody Jinks, Lee Brice, Joe Nicols, Nelly, Jon Pardi, Sawyer Brown, Whitey Morgan, Jerrod Niemann, Ja Rule, Ashanti and Chingy. There were over 30 additional bands included in the show dates.

With the success of year 2 in the books, Inked Entertainment, in conjunction with the Peoria Park District, is already setting their eyes on growing the events in 2019.

The 2019 Tailgate N’ Tallboys dates will be held on June 13-17; July 20-21 and September 14. Each date will have multiple big-name acts, along with many local artists and festivities. The first round of artists announcements will be coming out on November 6.