Congrats Amy Skinner of Creve Coeur!

Mix 106.9 congratulates Amy Skinner of Creve Coeur, the WINNER of a 4 pack of passes to see The Art of the Brick, the world’s most elaborate display of Lego art, now at Peoria Riverfront Museum through September 1st! Amy also wins tickets to the new Spiderman and The Lion King movies in the Giant Screen Theater!

The Art of the Brick, by artist Nathan Sawaya, takes Lego somewhere you wouldn’t expect and shows you things you have never seen before. The goal with this collection of art is to demonstrate the potential of imagination and the power of creativity.

The Giant Screen Theater at the Peoria RiverFront Museum extends beyond your field of vision, for a completely lifelike experience! Spider-man: Far From Home is showing daily from July 2nd to July 18th and the new The Lion King movie is showing July 18th through August 8th.