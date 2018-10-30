Congrats to Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winners!

Congratulations to Lynette and Mary, who work in The Commercial Rating Department at Pekin Insurance, who got to enjoy free treats from Trefzger’s Bakery today!

Every Tuesday and Thursday Mix 106.9 hits the road and delivers FREE delicious made-from-scratch treats from Trefzger’s Bakery, now in their new location at 4416 North Prospect Road  in Peoria Heights, to a lucky listener’s workplace!

For a chance to win, just send your name, company name, address, and phone number along with how many people work with you. Then, keep your workplace radios locked onto Mix 106.9. YOUR office could receive a visit from Mix 106.9 and The Sweet Roll Patrol!

Sweet Roll Patrol

Send us your name, business name, phone number and how many people in your office.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Some Cool Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas, A City in North Carolina Has Banned the worst Halloween Candy, and Have You Started Christmas Shopping Yet? Reese’s Comes Up With a Halloween Candy “Trade In” Machine! Win an All-Inclusive Dream Vacation! The Illinois Regional Pain Institute is This Week’s Free Lunch Monday Winner! “Diet” Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Are Coming soon, Just Watching Scary Movies Helps You Burn More Calories, and HBO is Now Hiring “Intimacy Coordinators.” Is This Dress Inappropriate to Wear to a Wedding?
Comments