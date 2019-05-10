Congrats to UICOMP-Positive Health Solutions, Today’s Sweet Roll Patrol Winner!

Congratulations to the staff at The University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria’s Positive Health Solutions Clinic in Downtown Peoria, who got to enjoy free treats from Trefzger’s Bakery today!

Every Tuesday and Thursday Mix 106.9 hits the road and delivers FREE delicious made-from-scratch treats from Trefzger’s Bakery, now in their new location at 4416 North Prospect Road in Peoria Heights, to a lucky listener’s workplace!

For a chance to win, just send your name, company name, address, and phone number along with how many people work with you. Then, keep your workplace radios locked onto Mix 106.9. YOUR office could receive a visit from Mix 106.9 and The Sweet Roll Patrol!

Sweet Roll Patrol

Send us your name, business name, phone number and how many people in your office.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Make Plans Now to Attend The 2019 Leader Luncheon Awards Take Action! Join Mix 106.9 and Register For the NEW Komen Peoria More Than Pink Walk Today! Do You Have a Smart Speaker or Virtual Assistant? What Do You Use It For? Parents–At What Age Do You Trust Your Kids to Do Household Tasks and Responsibilities? If You Had to Pay Mom For All the Work She Does, You Couldn’t Afford Her The Big Money Mistakes Young People Make
Comments