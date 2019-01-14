Congress Faces Same Question: When Will The Shutdown End?

(AP) – Congress returns to Washington for its first full week of business since control of the House reverted to Democrats, but lawmakers will face with the same lingering question: When will the partial government shutdown end?

Sen. Lindsay Graham says he’s offered President Donald Trump a possible solution, though it may just be wishful thinking.

The South Carolina Republican is encouraging Trump to reopen government for several weeks to continue negotiating with Democrats over a border wall. Graham says if there’s no deal at the end of that time, Trump should take the more dramatic step of declaring a national emergency to build it.

But Trump wants a deal first, and Democrats want government reopened first.

The partial government shutdown is on its 24th day without an end in sight.