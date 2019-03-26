Construction/Manufacturing Career Fair Offers New Opportunities

Career fair offers opportunities in building trades.

The Peoria Area Diversity in Employment Action Team, along with the City of Peoria and other community partners, is hosting the sixth annual Construction and Manufacturing Career Forum this weekend.

“We’re trying to open up the opportunities for more young minority men and minority women that are interested in getting into the building trades,” said Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich.

Urich says local unemployment numbers may be down, but that is not the whole picture.

“We have a very low labor force participation rate in the Peoria region,” Urich said.

President of the local NAACP, Marvin Hightower, tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that Peoria’s unemployment rate is higher in the African-American community, up to 50 percent higher.

Urich says the good news is that most local trades require only basic skills, including eighth-grade level reading and math, and a driver’s license for employment.

“You may be working one day in Peoria, then in Canton the next, so having a license is often required,” Urich said.

Hightower says the annual job fair aims to connect minority workers with with good-paying jobs.

“They can come get some very valuable information about the trades that they may be interested in. Get some good information to get to the next step,” Hightower said.

Hightower tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that most of the building trades require just a high school diploma to enter their apprentice programs.

Saturday’s career fair is being held at Peoria High School, 1615 N. North Street, from 9 a.m. until noon.