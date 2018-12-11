Contract Extension For PPS Superintendent Tabled

(From 25 News)–A new contract for the leader at Peoria Public Schools has been tabled.

The school board was supposed to vote Monday on an extension of Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat’s contract.

Her current salary is $224,900 per year. School board President Dan Adler said the new contract would put a slight increase on that, and secure Kherat’s employment at PPS for the next four to five years.

“Her leadership has really built a nice foundation for us over the last couple years, and what we’re really trying to do is give her the opportunity and flexibility to disrupt the system,” said Adler.

The school board’s next regular meeting is set for January 14.