Contract Extension, Raise For PPS Superintendent

(From 25 News)–A 5-year contract extension and salary increase for Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat was approved by the Board of Education Monday night.

A motion to table the vote until March failed and the contract passed with all but two members voting in favor of it.

Board member Dan Walther questioned whether the money the contract is committing to was worth it.

“This is one of the most lucrative superintendent contracts down the state of Illinois,” he said. “Basically if you ask someone outside of district 150 and you say, ‘what has she done to garner this kind of lucrative contract?’ and by her own explanation the last three years have not been remarkable.”

Though Kherat said her performance has been good for the district as she has brought several grants to it.

“I was raised as a young kid very very young to make sure you put in more than you take out,” she said.

“I’m bringing back 10 times more than what’s given to me.”

During the meeting Walther said this contract commits the district to $1.3 million over the next five years.