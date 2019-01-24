Conversation Hearts Stopped Talking This Year

Valentine’s Day only exists because you can get those little chalky pieces of romance to give to your loved one or crush…Am I Right? Well, I guess cancel V-Day because those legendary candies don’t exist anymore!! Ok, it may not be THAT extreme…they will be back next year. However, you won’t be able to find them in stores THIS year. Places like Amazon have them for sale, but they aren’t the fresh ones so who knows what they’ll taste like. According to Today.com, “Spangler Candy Company, the makers of Dum Dums lollipops and Circus peanuts, purchased NECCO Wafers — and its other brands like Sweethearts — in 2018 after the company went out of business and the original factory closed.” For the entire article and more info, click HERE

