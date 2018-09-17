Conway Says Kavanaugh’s Accuser Should ‘Testify Under Oath’

(AP) – White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school “should testify under oath and she should do it on Capitol Hill.”

She says that’s up to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Conway told reporters Monday accuser Christine Blasey Ford should “not be ignored or insulted.” Conway says Kavanaugh also should testify to the allegations, noting he has already provided testimony and has undergone FBI background checks.

Ford tells The Washington Post a drunken Kavanaugh groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has “categorically” denied the allegations.

The White House says “Kavanaugh and the White House both stand by that statement.”

