Cop On A Rooftop For Special Olympics

Coffee, donuts and Special Olympics.

They all come together once a year at Peoria area Dunkin locations.

Friday was no exception as State Police and officers from local police departments held their 17th annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

“The rooftop, we stick out a little more so people can see us wave and communicate with them. And we have officers on the ground, too,” said Illinois State Police Sgt. Tony Halsey who was at the Dunkin on Sterling Ave. in Peoria.

“We in law enforcement, we kind of get the black eye that we’re out to arrest people and write tickets. We do a lot of positive stuff for the community,” Halsey said.

The state Special Olympics summer games will be held June 7-9 predominately at Illinois State University in Normal, with other competition sites in Bloomington and Normal.

“It’s that time of year, the athletes have been working hard to prepare for this event,” Halsey said. “Anything we can do to give back to the community, we’re all for it.”

Halsey said the goal each year is to raise $2,000 during the Cop on a Rooftop event.

Each guest at a participating Dunkin location Friday who makes a donation to the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run will receive a classic donut coupon. Guests who donate at least $10 will receive an Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run travel mug (while supplies last) and a coupon for a free medium hot coffee. Torch Run t-shirts will also be sold.

The Cop on a Rooftop event takes place until 2 p.m. Friday.