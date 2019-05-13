Coroner: PND Coach Died Of Heart Arrhythmia

Peoria Notre Dame assistant football coach Sean Gillen suffered a heart arrhythmia, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Gillen, 32, was taken off life support Saturday and was pronounced deceased at 10:40 p.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Gillen was placed in a medically induced coma May 6 after suffering sudden cardiac arrest while working out in a gym.

Harwood said a heart arrhythmia is different from a heart attack. A heart attack suggests poor perfusion, or blockage, of one or more coronary arteries. Harwood said that was not the case with Gillen, who had an overall healthy heart.

Initial toxicology results were negative.